The GIANT Company to donate 10,000 turkeys to families in need, mostly in PA

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The GIANT Company, who operates the GIANT Food Store chain, has announced they are donating 10,000 turkeys to families in need this Thanksgiving. They listed 28 food distribution organizations, who will all receive turkeys, which are mostly in Pennsylvania along with some in Marlyand, West Virginia and Virginia.

From Nov 13 through 26, customers can also donate toward the free turkeys at the register.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise – including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys were donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.” NICHOLAS BERTRAM, PRESIDENT, THE GIANT COMPANY

The company also says they will have employees volunteering at multiple food banks to offer a hand in restocking as well as preparing food to be distributed. More information on the food drive can be found on the GIANT website.

Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, all GIANT and MARTIN stores will also have bins at the store entrances for customers to drop-off non-perishable items that will be donated to local food pantries.