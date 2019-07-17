The Faithful Gather for Saint Ann’s Novena

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thousands of the faithful will be in Scranton for the 95-th annual Saint Ann’s novena.

The novena, in honor of Saint Ann beginning Wednesday at Saint Ann’s Basilica. Saint Ann is the grandmother of Jesus.

Large crowds gathering for the Morning Prayer mass. Services will be held through next Friday. We asked one of this year’s speakers what has made the novena successful for nearly a century.

“The long history of the novena goes back to a time because of a sadness of weather patterns and some of the coal mining industry here. People found words of encouragement here at the novena,” said Father Jack Conley, St. Ann’s Basilica Homilist

The theme of this year’s novena is “Words of Reassurance” in a time of darkness. It all culminates Friday of next week, with the feast day of Saint Ann.

