The Electric City Trolley Museum is back on track

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A sure sign of spring is the return of excursions to the Electric City Trolley Museum in Lackawanna County.

Eyewitness News caught up with workers at the Electric City Trolley restoration shop in Moosic preparing for the 2021 excursion season.

“Our restoration people, they’re craftsmen. I mean they know carpentry, they know electricity, they know fabrication,” said Wayne Hiller, facilities manager at Electric City Trolley Museum.

“I love the restoration part. You know, being so old, and my experience is actually in DC motors, rebuilding. I rebuild starters and alternators for thirty-five years, and this is right up my alley,” said Mark Gambo, Electric City Trolley Museum restoration shop.

The trolley is going to be totally disinfected prior to each ride people are going to be socially distanced. With the help from staff and dozens of volunteers, everyone can experience the historic ride.

“It is a unique situation, to ride an electric trolley. This trolley, car 76, was built in 1926,” said Hiller.

The trolley excursions at the Electric City’s Trolley Museum begin Thursday. They will run Thursday through Sunday with multiple departures.