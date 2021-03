EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire officials urge people not to burn things Sunday and on other days that have similar weather to Sunday.

The high winds and intense sun (drying the forest floor below) cause a high risk of wildfire. They say 99.5 percent of wildfires in Pennsylvania are created by humans.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the greater consequences of starting what one might think is a small fire at 6 p.m.