The COVID pandemic: Two years later

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been two years since the first person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The pandemic has resulted in devastating peaks and encouraging valleys. So how did we get to this point and where do we go from here?

Jennifer Gyory of Wyoming sits down to breakfast with family, including the newest member, her 14-month-old son Miles born during the pandemic and into a brave new world.

“You’re hesitant to even take him anywhere and even socially you want him to interact with kids and it’s very hard to get him out, you know, even hesitating to take him to daycare,” Gyory said.

All because of the respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. It’s claimed more than 900,000 U.S. lives and caused roughly 80 million infections nationwide with nearly 3 million cases alone in Pennsylvania.

“Well, this has been a pretty wily virus. It’s been a very effective virus,” Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stan Martin said.

A virus that spread rapidly in our connected world and through respiratory droplets released by breathing, coughing, sneezing or talking. In two years, the virus has evolved into various variants, some more transmissible than others.

“We have seen with the rise of delta and then subsequently with omicron a virus which could be even much more contagious and be able to evade immunity in a way that we’ve not necessarily seen with a lot of other viruses previously. Thankfully, immunity that you get from vaccine still is protective though in these situations,” Dr. Martin said.

We’ve learned vaccine effectiveness wanes in a matter of months. When asked if he sees vaccines as a part of our future, Dr. Martin replied: “Yes, I think so, at least for the foreseeable future.”

Another tool in the toolbox? Antiviral pills which are being ramped up in production and may help prevent many hospitalizations.

“We would hope that even in scenarios where people get a significant infection, we might be able to transition to treating it at home,” Dr. Martin said.

Will masks still have a role? In a word: “Yes, I think certainly masks are not going to be necessary all of the time in all places, but in certain situations and certainly when people may feel like they have, you know, symptoms of an upper respiratory infection a mask is going to be very helpful,” Dr. Martin said.

This mom agrees.

“It’s probably going to be the new normal for a little while. I know a lot of people are just, you know, getting sick of it but we do have to keep people safe,” Gyory said.

Figuring out the best way to deal with this pandemic leaves more than a person’s health at stake.

“No matter how you could try to prepare, you’re never ready for something like this,” The Avenue Restaurant & Catering owner Dave Krappa said.

Krappa worked through this pandemic trying to keep his staff and customers safe, and his business afloat.

“We figured it out. We got together as a team, as a family, and we worked through it, you know,” Krappa said.

Dr. Martin believes we’ll be working through the COVID conundrum as a community, country and world even if when the disease is no longer considered a pandemic which could happen this spring or summer.

“We could have a much more, you know, “normal” life as people like to think about it. We don’t know that for sure,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin says we’ve been fortunate the vaccine has provided enough protection against variants to prevent severe illness and death in such large numbers. He encourages the unvaccinated to get the shot to prevent a more devastating variant from forming.