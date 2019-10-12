The Big Gameday in West Pittston

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the marquee matchup fans and two major high school football programs fought for and almost didn’t get. It may not have been pretty, but it was a victory for both Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia.

A beautiful day and night for high school football under the Friday night lights. Most fans’ day started in Exeter before being shuttled over to what was sure to be a capacity crowd at Sobeski Stadium.

After two weeks of drama about whether this premier matchup of Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia would take place, the game was set and the logistic planning kicked into high gear.

Counting down to kickoff there were tailgate parties in backyards and included those who made the hour-long trip up from Columbia County to cheer on their Tigers.

A crowd estimated at more than 7,000 people packed the stadium in West Pittston and that gave some Warriors with a good cause a boost–with a numerous and diverse crowd.

“We were really excited. When we heard about it we told a lot of people,” said Wyoming Area freshman Bryce Harry. “People from different schools are here. It’s awesome.”

These freshmen were taking donations for their ‘Minithon,’ to raise money for pediatric cancer, awareness, and support. The large crowd, both home and away, meant a good haul for a good cause.

“I’d say–well, we have other people collecting at the front entrance too,” said Patrick Branley. “So probably with everybody combined, we’ve probably raised a few thousand bucks by now.”

With Homecoming, a premier opponent, and a community coming together; despite a blowout loss, the night was a major win for Warrior Country.

“There have been no issues reported to us, we have not had any major incidents,” said Pennsylvania State Constable supervisor Thomas J. McNeil. “There was one minor incident that was taken care of by EMS.”

After all is said and done; no parking issues, no traffic issues, and no major incidents. The Wyoming area will take those results any day of the week.