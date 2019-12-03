The Arts Come Alive This Holiday Season

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A number of artists in Schuylkill County are coming together for one greater cause.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead visited the Walk-In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven discussing the spirit of the holiday’s tour.

For more than 115 years, a shoe factory stood on 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. When it became vacant in early 2000 the art community took it over to create the Walk-In Art Center to help revitalize the community.

“There is a lot of different organizations, businesses, galleries, and places that are working very hard to bring up Schuylkill County. I think it’s a testament to the work of the people who care about their community and the county in general,” said Jordan Fees, Walk-in Art Center.

Through the month of December, several art organizations are coming together to show off the artistic culture in the area.

“We want all of the arts to be recognized. We have so much talent in this area. We have many galleries, and we try to keep mostly different artists in our different galleries,” said Deborah Cooper, CEO The Arts Barn,

When people shop around It helps the local economy.

“That 40 or 50 dollars that you spend here then turn around and that artist is using it to get their groceries and pay their bills and it’s money that is supporting the economy right here in Schuylkill Haven,” said Lorraine Felker, President of the Fiber Arts Guild.

From pottery to weaving, to paintings, you can find these unique gifts for your loved ones this year.

“You’re getting a very unique gift that no one else will have but on top of that you’re also supporting a local artist” noted Felker.

The Walk-In Art Center Invites you in for a warm cup of cocoa, and to even help you learn a new skill or two. Hoping to help you get in the holiday spirit.

“We are here to encourage and promote the arts in Schuylkill County to let people know you don’t have to go to a big city to see great performances, to have great visual arts,” said Fees.

You can visit the “Walk-In Art Center” Friday from 4 to 8 and Saturday 10 to 4 p.m. to see all of the locally hand-made goodies.