EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wyoming County family business has been spreading holiday cheer, for nearly 90 years. Currently, they are busy with the art of fresh green wreath making.

Bennie’s Nurseries and Christmas Tree Farm in Eaton Township churns out handmade wreaths this time of year. The recipe for a handmade wreath? A heavy frost. Those at Bennie’s say heavy frosts help set the needle.

But the beauty of the final product just scratches the surface. Workers at the nursery say, their wreaths are rooted in value.

“The deeper meaning of a wreath. It represents a family circle. Memories of family events so on and so forth. A lot of wreaths are used for memorials,” said Veto Barziloski of Bennie’s.

For those who work at the nursery and tree farm, some of their favorite parts are the fresh evergreen aroma that wafts through the property.

“It really is robust [the smell]. Just fabulous you actually have to be here to work to enjoy what you smell like,” Judy “Gram” Smith, a seven-year wreathmaker said.

Their wreaths come in all sizes, and it’s a craft that if you do it long enough, you fall in love.

“Everything from 24-inches outside diameter up to 8-foot diameter outside. And I fell in love with it [the art of wreathmaking], and I have been doing it ever since,” said Chase Henderson, a 15-year wreathmaker.

The staff at Bennie’s that handcrafts these wreaths, take great pride in their work.

“Beauty. I think of beauty, because it starts right here, and with your hands and your imagination, you fill those rings out there,” Smith said.

And of course, it’s Christmas season, so you have to add lights.

“All lit up, it is just beautiful,” said Henderson.