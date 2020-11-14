WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Thanksgiving during a pandemic begs the question can the holiday gathering be done safely.

COVID-19 has impacted a lot of things this year and, from the looks of it, Thanksgiving is not going to be any different.

Stephen Kerestes was on a weekend grocery run at Schiel’s Family Market in Wilkes-Barre. He found out his original Thanksgiving dinner plans are canceled.

“It bothers me, but better safe than sorry,” said Kerestes.

Families have a lot to consider when deciding whether to hold a traditional family get-together. A new survey shows two in five Americans plan to attend a Thanksgiving gathering with more than ten people.

The CDC says the number of guests, location, travel exposure and more come into play.

“With my gram being elder and everything else and my aunt actually holds Thanksgiving, she works at the hospital so with the COVID and everything going around, she’s being cautious for my gram,” said Stephen Kerestes, Shopper.

He says, instead, he and his wife will head to his mother-in-law’s this year, so he can still see family. Unlike others who choose to stay home.

“I would love to say that we are getting together with all of the members of the family, but with COVID, that’s just not going to happen,” said Darlene Schaffer, Healthcare Worker.

But she won’t be totally alone.

“I live by myself, I am going to enjoy Thanksgiving by myself with my dog Joey, my kitty cats and me,” said Schaffer.

For those spending Thanksgiving alone, there are options.

“We’ll have a few single meals to offer in the hot island here as well. If they ask, if you want to call ahead just to pull some side, we will do that as well,” said Joshua Jones, Assistant Store Manager.

Even though Kerestes is spending Thanksgiving at his in-laws, he doesn’t think his day will be too different.

“Lots and lots of turkey, and after that I relax, take a nap and watch football,” said Kerestes.