(WBRE/WYOU) — This holiday weekend has turned deadly on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

An out-of-state man died Friday after he was critically injured Thanksgiving Day along I-81 northbound in Kline Township. State Police say 48-year-old James Muse of Laurel, Maryland was a passenger in a car that drove onto the median and overturned.

The driver, 49-year-old Leon Charles of Mount Rainer, Maryland was seriously injured in the Schuylkill County crash.