Texas woman cited after reportedly passing fake kidnapping note to Union County waitstaff

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Texas woman is facing disorderly conduct charges after police say she gave a fake note claiming she needed help because she’d been kidnapped to waitstaff at a restaurant in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Phelecia Nettles, 41, of Arlington, TX passed a note to waitstaff saying she had been kidnapped and wanted the staff to call 911.

PSP Milton and Buffalo Regional Valley Police Department both responded to the restaurant but Nettles told police she passed the note to get a response, and see how the waitstaff responded, and then she wanted to post it to social media platform Tik Tok.

She added to police that she meant everything as a joke and did not expect anyone to take her seriously.

Nettles is cited with disorderly conduct.