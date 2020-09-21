Texas man sentenced to 7 years for 2012 bank robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on September 18, 44-year-old Justin Wade Lynch was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for an armed bank robbery from October 30, 2012.

Lynch brandished a firearm during the robbery, and stole $12,470 from Penn Security Bank & Trust, according to the release.

He has been incarcerated in Texas since 2013 on an unrelated armed robbery

conviction.

The judge ordered Lynch to have three years of supervised release after his prison term, and

to pay full restitution.