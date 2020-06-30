Testing for COVID-19 in green phase

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With all northeastern and central Pennsylvania counties now in the green phase of the state’s reopening plan, attention is turning to the region’s testing capacity for novel coronavirus.

Myra Wilkerson, MD who is the Geisinger Diagnostic Medicine Institute Chairperson told Eyewitness News, “I’m not sure that we need to be doing more testing. We need to be doing testing in the right people.”

Dr. Wilkerson urged any of us who have symptoms of COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who does to be tested. She said that Geisinger has the ability to test up to 20,000 people per week for the virus.

While she said 85 percent of infected people will recover, Dr. Wilkerson urges all of us to continue safe practices during the pandemic for the sake of the other 15 percent.

“In the people that it affects, it affects them very fast and it can be terminal for them. So why take that risk at this point in time?” Dr. Wilkerson said.

Dr. Wilkerson speaks with Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller about the importance of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.