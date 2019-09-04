Terminated LCTA executive director says move was politically motivated

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dark cloud of controversy is once again over the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, the LCTA.

This time, it’s over the sudden and unexpected firing of its executive director. Norm Gavlick was terminated by the LCTA board. Wednesday, Gavlick is firing back, claiming his dismissal was politically motivated.

“I believe it’s in retaliation for pushing back against the political things that were going on and some other things I can’t talk about in detail yet,” Gavlick said.

Norm Gavlick isn’t pulling any punches. He claims his firing by the LCTA board on Tuesday was politically motivated.

“I think internally it wasn’t really a surprise to a lot of people. There have been board members that have been working for this end for quite sometime,” Gavlick said.

Gavlick says he was not told by the board of directors the reasons for his termination, but he says sources within the LCTA told him it has to do with the proposed name change of the LCTA that was publicly announced on August 1.

It would now be known as NEPTA, short for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. Sources tell Gavlick and the I-Team that some board members felt Gavlick crossed the line and did not get approval for the name change. Something Gavlick says is simply nonsense.

“This name change thing didn’t start just months ago or even last year. It started over four years ago and it was fully completely supported by the entire board both current members and past members,” Gavlick said.

Gavlick was hired as LCTA director five years ago as the LCTA emerged from the so-called “Ghost Rider” controversy. Ridership numbers were being inflated in an effort to obtain additional federal and state money. The scandal brought down the former executive director and another top manager.

“Anybody that looks at it objectively about the achievements and accomplishments that have been done in the last five years you can’t deny that the organization is in far better shape than it ever was,” Gavlick said.

Gavlick insists he will fight to clear his name and that may file a lawsuit against the LCTA for what he believes was wrongful termination.

“We did everything right. We did the right things for the right reasons. We were always pushing back against politics. Unfortunately, that is part of that kind of government job especially in Luzerne County,” Gavlick said.

Eyewitness News reached out to LCTA officials and board members for comment. So far calls and emails have not been returned. Late Wednesday the LCTA named Lee Horton interim executive director.

Horton has been the operations director for the past six years.