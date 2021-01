SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2021 Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade has a tentative date set.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. The day is halfway to St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

WBRE will be airing a special on what would have been the March parade date.