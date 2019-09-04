Tennessee teen receives probation and fines for Northumberland County Swatting incident

LOWER MAHANOY TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old teen from Tennessee was adjudicated delinquent for a ‘swatting’ incident in Northumberland County.

The teen appeared in Northumberland County Juvenile Court today and agreed to the finding of fact for the terroristic threat against Line Mountain High School in February of this year.

The young man was given one to four years probation, ordered to perform 60 hours of community service, pay $5,180 in fines and fees, write letters of apology to victims, participate in a victim awareness program, write two essays on how individuals are affected by swatting and the repercussions of his actions in this incident, agree to undergo random alcohol and drug testing, and he is not allowed to have a cellphone or any internet-connected device.