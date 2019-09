(WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s a heartwarming story out of Memphis, Tennessee.

A freshman student at Martin Luther King High School was being bullied because of his clothing. He said his family couldn’t afford to buy new.

That’s when two high school football players saw others making fun of him and stepped up. They texted their friends and gave him a bag filled with shirts, shorts, shoes and more.

The players said they hope their act helps inspires others.