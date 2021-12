WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A temporary pharmacy has been set up at Weis Market in West Hazleton after it was destroyed by a fire on December 6th.

A modular unit opened on Saturday housing the pharmacy while the store remains closed as repairs are made. It will act as a full-service pharmacy, open seven days a week.

The store says COVID and flu vaccines will both be available at the temporary pharmacy.