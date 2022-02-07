Temporary housing opens for Redington Hotel-Efficiencies fire victims

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people are still without a home after a deadly fire at a Wilkes-Barre hotel.

A church and charity have stepped up to provide them shelter and support to get them back on their feet. That temporary housing opened Monday morning.

“They don’t have to wonder where they are going to sleep tonight, wonder where their next meal is going to come from, they know that they have everything on site at the church,” Restored Church Pastor Tim Walker said.

A restored church turned relief building. The church opened their doors Monday to the 43 people who remain without a roof over their head after the fire at the Genetti apartment complex on January 25th that killed one person and left 123 displaced.

A state police fire marshal determined it was accidental while the city declared the Redington Hotel-Efficiencies building unlivable. As homelessness stares down those displaced, the urgency to get their life on track is ticking.

That’s where Keystone Mission steps in. CEO and Executive Director Justin Behrens says the goal is to get them back into apartments in the next couple of weeks.

“These are individuals that were not homeless. These were individuals that did have places to live, they did have places over their head and now because of a circumstance they are now homeless,” Behrens said.

By Monday afternoon, 15 people came for help. When they arrived they received a backpack full of toiletries. There’s a place to shower and do laundry plus rooms to sleep.

And this is the room where the women who have been displaced from the fire will sleep. Each is given a mattress, blanket, and pillow to lay their head on.

In the coming days several different agencies will come to the church to assist each individual find permanent housing, stable employment, and set them up for success.

“When they come to us, they’re broken, right, they are already emotionally going through a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of trauma in their life so we want to help them slow that down,” Behrens said.

Meanwhile, the future of the Redington Hotel-Efficiencies building remains unknown.

If you would like to help the fire victims, visit keystonemission.org.