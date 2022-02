WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission and Restored Church will open a temporary, emergency shelter for people displaced by a fire at Redington Hotel-Efficiencies in Wilkes-Barre.

That shelter will open Monday and will be in operation for up to four weeks. The families and individuals who were displaced from the fire at Genetti’s will be able to have a place to stay temporarily and seek services.

The emergency shelter is located at Calvary Bible Church on South River Street.