Telemedicine being used for physical therapy appointments

by: Mark Hiller

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Telemedicine is not just for patient evaluations.

Some patients are using that online connection to receive physical therapy at home.

Jo-Ellen Hurley of Scranton works from home and began experiencing pain and numbness caused by a problem in her neck.

Ms. Hurley was evaluated at a doctors office before the pandemic began.

Since then she has been receiving virtual visits from Geisinger Physical Therapist Carrie Grant on a weekly basis.

Reporter Mark Hiller looks into what online physical therapy is like and how Ms. Hurley is benefiting from it tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

