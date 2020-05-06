Telemedicine being used for physical therapy appointments

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Telemedicine is not just for patient evaluations.

Some patients are using that online connection to receive physical therapy at home.

Jo-Ellen Hurley of Scranton works from home and began experiencing pain and numbness caused by a problem in her neck.

Ms. Hurley was evaluated at a doctors office before the pandemic began.

Since then she has been receiving virtual visits from Geisinger Physical Therapist Carrie Grant on a weekly basis.

Reporter Mark Hiller looks into what online physical therapy is like and how Ms. Hurley is benefiting from it tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.