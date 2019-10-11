Teen steals money from dying mother

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a story of betrayal and thievery on a level that’s hard to stomach. A Carbondale man was arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his dying mother.

It’s an unfortunate story. Ruth Bohr of Carbondale is dying of cancer and was saving money to ease the burdens of expenses that will come when she passes. However, Carbondale police say her son, Ryan Bohr, took the money and spent it all.

It’s an ultimate case of betrayal. Police say 19-year-old Ryan Bohr of Carbondale stole $7,400 from his dying mother. She was saving that money to help cover her own funeral costs, storing the money in a lockbox at her apartment at the Summit Gardens in Carbondale.

“She’s trying to save up so the kids don’t have an expense like that and he takes it for himself,” Carbondale Police Department patrolman Dominick Andidora said.

Bohr was interviewed a few times by police before admitting he was the one who stole the money. Police say he was kicked out of his mother’s apartment about a year ago.

He told police he stopped by the apartment looking for an old textbook and it was unlocked. When he saw the lockbox, he used a hammer to break in and took the money. Bohr told police he spent the money on a Jeep, furniture and even gave some away to a friend.

“So she doesn’t have to leave that burden on them and yet they rob her. That’s a shame,” neighbor Harold Benson said.

Benson lives in the same apartment building. He says he can’t imagine doing something like that to his own parents who recently passed away.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s bad enough with all the crime going on in the cities and then you have them robbing their own parents, you know. It’s just a shame,” Benson said.

Bohr is currently being held at the Lackawanna County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail. He faces several charges including burglary and theft.