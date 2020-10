KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager was injured after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Kingston.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Kingston Police were called to Vaughn Street Park. A 15-year-old male was stabbed in the back behind the park. He was found on John Street nearby.

He was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. There is no word on his condition.