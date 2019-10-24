Teen dies after early morning Scranton fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire has claimed the life of a teen in Scranton.

Crews spent hours containing the fire and searching for the missing boy. It happened in the city’s northside just before 5 a.m.

The victim was living with his mother. She was able to escape the fire along with the people living next door. Police tell Eyewitness News a neighbor tried to enter the burning home but was faced with too much smoke and fire.

Scranton firefighters were called to Wayne Avenue early Thursday morning for a duplex home on fire. Crews were not only working with smoke and flames, but also an entrapped person inside.

“We’re unable to locate him throughout the course of the fire. Guys made a valiant effort on our fire department’s behalf,” Scranton Fire Department deputy fire chief Al Lucas said.

Two firefighters entered into a may-day call as they fell through floors.

“But they kept pushing on to make sure, you know, try and find the entrapped person,” Lucas said.

According to Scranton Police, a 13-year-old boy was inside the home when the fire broke out but never made it out. Crews found his body Thursday afternoon after sifting through the rubble with an excavator for any sign of life.

“Ultimately we did recover a male victim. He was in the kitchen,” Lucas said.

The American Red Cross is helping the victim’s family and their next-door neighbor who also lived at the home.

“We’re just here to provide them with assistance in any way they need. We have people they can talk to for disaster health, mental health, spiritual care. Anything like that we can further assist them with,” Seth Hoch, disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross said.

People from the district attorney’s office were on the scene of this deadly fire earlier Thursday. As of 5 p.m., the scene is still active.

Scranton fire investigators are looking for a cause in this fire.