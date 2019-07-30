Teen dead after overnight shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Lycoming County overnight.

This is the second deadly shooting in Williamsport in less than a week. The shooting took place on Market Street early Tuesday morning. Some people were awake in the neighborhood when it happened. They say something needs to be done about the violence in the area.

“Next thing I know, she’s telling me her and her dad are coming home from vacation and there was a little body in the road and they called 911,” Janelle Morehart of Williamsport said.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Market Street.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was neighbors banging on something because it was really loud. It sounded like really loud popping,” Angel Kimbel of Williamsport said.

Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling says the victim was a teenage boy. This is the third shooting in Williamsport over the course of just two weeks. It’s the second one that’s fatal.

“It’s sad that gun violence, so much gun violence is happening now in Williamsport. I think the community leaders and police need to come together on how to get the guns off the street,” Harold Frisby, Jr. of Williamsport said.

“We have mothers mourning, fathers mourning, grandparents mourning, don’t know if they wake up tomorrow if they’re going to have their kids,” Judith Frisby said.

There were symbols spray-painted on the street soon after the shooting. The community questions whether they’re gang-related.

“The thought of gangs being in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is just astounding to me, like it’s insane and regardless of gang activity or drug activity, that was a baby, there’s no excuse,” Morehart said.

Morehart has lived in Williamsport all her life.

“People are killing people and I’m becoming scared to live in my own house,” Morehart said.

Angel Kimbel is also struck with fear living here with two children.

“Knowing it was a shooting last night I could barely go to sleep last night because I was worried about them,” Kimbel said.

The investigation continues by the Williamsport Bureau of Police. We’re told an autopsy is scheduled for later this week. More details should become available after the completion of the autopsy.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Anyone with any information should contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police as soon as possible.