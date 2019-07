POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager is charged with a Schuylkill County stabbing.

It happened Friday evening in Pottsville at East Norwegian and North George Streets. According to the Pottsville Republican Herald, police arrested 17-year-old Christopher Rojas for stabbing a male victim in the chest.

The victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest with life-threatening injuries.