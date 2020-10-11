Teen charged after shots fired in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg teenager is charged after shots were fired in Berwick early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, at 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Borough of Berwick Police Department responded to the area of East 13th and Pine Streets for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses reported to police two individuals were seen in the area. The officers spotted the two individuals and they fled. One was caught by the Berwick Area School District baseball field. The other was apprehended in the area of Jessup and Martz Streets.

The second individual was observed discarding a concealed handgun and a concealed handgun magazine. Brandon Michael Giulian, a 19-year-old Hispanic male from Bloomsburg, was arrested

and charged with one count of possession of a firearm with manufacturer number

altered, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of

possession of firearm by minor and one count of recklessly endangering another

person.

Giulian was lodged at the Columbia County Prison. Bail was set at $50,000 straight cash. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 26th, 2020.