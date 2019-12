(WBRE/WYOU) — The stuffed bears were flying Saturday night.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss occurred at Saturday night’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game. Fans tossed new stuffed toys onto the ice following the first Penguins goal of the game.

The plushies are collected and distributed to children in need throughout the area through Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Operation Santa Claus.