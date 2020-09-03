Teachers anxious, cautious to get back in ‘classrooms’

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Educators and the students whose lives they play such a large part in, Ripped apart back in March due to COVID-19. The ‘back to school season’ now serving as a reunion of sorts, but not without it’s struggles the last few months.

Recommendations continually updated as Pennsylvania and so many school districts navigate their way back to education.

“Our goal has always been to have a return to a full traditional school experience but the reality is we have to have the concern of the community and the students and the staff in our mind,” said Dana Street Elementary Center reading teacher Linda Houck.

Teachers like Houck in the Wyoming Valley West School District and beyond, having to prepare for anything from a full return to full virtual instruction.

“It’s certainly been an adaptation, but our teachers have really done up to the challenge,” she added. “Most of our teachers have really just spent the whole Summer preparing for whatever eventuality they, they have.”

Brainstorming with families, administrators and working on what the new curriulums look like across the board.

Acorss Luzerne county in the Crestwood School District is another student body starting out of the classroom. After an abrupt exit back in March, teachers like Bill Kane say it’s given them valuable experience.

“We’re seasoned now in the virtual world, a little bit,” he said. “So what we’re planning is to create something more authentic than a real classroom experience.”

There’s nothing like the individual attention and a classroom of young, growing minds. But being precautious means the year teaching starts behind a camera.

With lenty of growing pains ahead teachers are preaching patience.

“There have been a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of long days of summer vacation,” added Kane. “There will be problems, but we’ll get, we’ll get it right, and we’ll have, we’ll have quality instruction.”