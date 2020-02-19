Teacher killed in Luzerne County crash

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, one man died after a one car crash Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

57-year-old Terry Williams of Plains Township was killed after his car crashed in the 100 block of Carey Avenue around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

The coroner tells us Williams was transported to the hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was a teacher at the E. L. Meyers Junior/Senior High School in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.