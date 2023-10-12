MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Swifties everywhere are in a frenzy as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film is opening one day early and numerous show times were added at Cinemark for Thursday, October 12.

Anticipation from Swifties is strong, as domestic pre-sales for the concert film are more than 10 times higher than Cinemark has seen for any other event-based film.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, is preparing for the opening weekend of the highly anticipated premiere of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film.

Cinemark is giving Swifties a theatrical experience of their wildest dreams, with special offerings including:

Specially themed popcorn tubs and exclusive foil-design cups;

Unique, iridescent popcorn in select locations;

Free mini-poster, while supplies last

Originally the film was set to premiere Friday, October 13, coinciding with Swift’s lucky number 13, and run until Sunday, October 15. But as a special treat to her fans, Swift decided to premiere the concert film one day early, on Thursday, October 12.

Each theater opens around 20 minutes ahead of the first show times, 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Cinemark is located at 40 Glenmaura National Boulevard in Moosic, Lackawanna County 18507.

“The anticipation to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on the big screen has blown everyone away, and Cinemark is thrilled to offer exclusive merchandise, exciting giveaways and iridescent popcorn in select locations that will ensure fans create a night that they will remember forever and always, Music lovers can experience the enchanting concert film by singing and dancing with just friends and family through our Private Swiftie Party auditorium rentals or by going all-out alongside fellow fans when they buy a standard ticket. No matter how they take in this musical spectacle, Cinemark`s industry-leading sight and sound technology will leave fans wonderstruck.” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer.

Fans can also partake in multiple giveaways surrounding the theatrical event, including the Cinemark Movie Rewards` Private Swiftie Party giveaway. Music fans should be sure to listen closely to the radio as they blast their favorite tunes, as radio stations in select markets will be giving away tickets for the concert film.

For all things, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, movie locations, and show times can be found online at Cinemark visit their website.