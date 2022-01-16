Taylor street named in honor of late State Representative Kavulich

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County street has been renamed for a late state representative.

Sunday afternoon, several gathered on Elementary Drive in Taylor to rename the street after the late State Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich, who served District 114.

Kavulich was born in Taylor and served Lackawanna, Luzerne Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties for seven years.

“He grew up here, he graduated from Riverside, so to have something so memorable in his name I’m sure he is.. I’m sure he is ecstatic but might also be a little embarrassed because he didn’t like the recognition like this,” Kavulich’s daughter, Ariel, said.

Kavulich was a long-time member of the Eyewitness News team. For two decades, he brought you the latest sports news in NEPA as a reporter and anchor.