Taxes may not increase in 2021 for Wilkes-Barre City residents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City residents may not see their taxes go up in 2021. But they might still be paying more to the city.

Mayor George Brown announced a proposal for next year’s budget at City Hall Thursday morning. In the proposal, sewer and recycling fees will be increased, from $50 to $100 a year.

The mayor says that will bring in an extra $2 million. Mayor Brown says the city lost a projected $4 million to $5 million this year due in part to the coronavirus.

“A lot of tough decisions and this is a tough decision. Last year it was a nice decision to say no fee increases and no tax increases. It’s not something I enjoy doing. It’s a tough decision a mayor has to make and this is my decision,” Mayor Brown said.

The city’s budget for next year is $53.2 million. City Council will have to vote on the proposed budget before the fees are increased next year.

Council will have until the end of the year to pass a balanced budget.