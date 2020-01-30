Tax increase coming to Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A tax increase is coming for Lackawanna County property owners.

Commissioners Jerry Notarianni and Chris Chermak voted yes to the increase while Debi Domenick said no. Commissioners re-opened the budget two weeks ago as they face nearly a $6 million deficit and an under-funded pension plan.

Taxpayers will see an 11.3 percent increase on their bill this year. That’s about $84 more a year for the average taxpayer.

“I’m worried about the residents of Scranton, specifically that they’re going to be facing a county, city and school tax which could be crippling to them,” Domenick said.

“We got left a mess. I couldn’t kick it down the road anymore. I just can’t do it. I was the last guy in the world to raise anyone’s taxes. I just raised my own taxes,” Chermak said.

The tax increase will generate $9.6 million. It will help pay for the deficit and fund the county’s pension plan of more than $3.8 million.