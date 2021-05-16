Tax Day is Monday, May 17th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you haven’t done so yet, don’t forget to file your taxes Monday.

We stopped by Liberty Tax Service on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Sunday. They are busy with all the last-minute tax filers.

Tax Day was pushed back by a month due to the pandemic. Most states also delayed deadlines for state tax returns to May 17th. There are also a few things you need to consider on your return due to the pandemic.

“The main thing they should look out for, like I said, the unemployment. Make sure that first $10,200 isn’t on the return. And to make sure that if they did receive stimulus payments, it’s only for the 12 and the 600,” Joe Mihaika of Liberty Tax Service said.

If you still need more time to file, you can request an extension for until October 15th.