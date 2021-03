EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Target and CVS are partnering in the COVID vaccination effort.

It includes more than 600 CVS pharmacies inside Target stores across the nation. They say the vaccines will be given to Target employees and customers.

To get one, go to the CVS website and find a location near you. Every year Target and CVS partner to give out shots to fight illnesses from the flu to pneumonia.

And they say COVID-19 is an extension of that program.