LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck crash in Susquehanna County is causing traffic troubles this morning.

A tanker truck hauling liquid latex hit an abandoned car on the side of Interstate 81 on the northbound side. The truck then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, crashed through the guardrail and then down an embankment.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The liquid latex needed to be off-loaded before the truck could be hauled away.