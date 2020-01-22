Tamaqua trying to create new safety policy

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are several questions surrounding the security of one local school district after a controversial policy was implemented then rescinded.

If you recall, Policy 705 was implemented by the school district in September 2018. That policy would allow teachers and staff to be armed on school grounds. After much backlash from teachers and parents, it was rescinded in July 2019. It may be some time before we know what the district’s security codes will look like.

The school year is in full swing for the Tamaqua Area School District, but the school board is still trying to figure out a district-wide safety policy. They say they need more time to figure out a plan.

“The next meeting, be able to hash things out and say ‘okay, where are we really? What are the things we can do?’,” superintendent Raymond Kinder said.

The district has been working on an alternative since the 705 policy, that would have allowed staff to be armed, did not go over well with the public. It was implemented in September 2018.

The teacher’s union filed a lawsuit in November 2018 then some parents filed a lawsuit in January 2019. Finally, it was rescinded last July.

The school board has looked for guidance on how to move forward by taking recommendations from a safety commission. They have been meeting for months collecting information for the board and hope to have more of an idea of a solid security plan at the next work session in February.

“They will digest them over the next month. They will ask questions in the interim before the next meeting and educate themselves on truly what and formulate opinions,” Larry Wittig, president of Tamaqua Area School Board said.

Senate Bill 621 was passed July of last year that requires specific training of anyone who is armed on school grounds. Wittig says they will be compliant with that law no matter what policy they decide to adopt moving forward.

“Armed personnel can be staff, they can be hired personnel police officers, security guards, but as long as they comply with 621’s training, we will entertain having them in our buildings,” Wittig said.

Only one parent showed up to Tuesday night’s meeting. The next security committee meeting will be held on February 11th at 7 p.m.