Tamaqua students to have prom in July

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic took away many celebratory moments for graduating seniors, but Tamaqua has decided they are taking back prom.

Tamaqua Area School District’s Class of 2020 will have their traditional night of dancing and partying after all. A group of parents rallied together for seniors to have their prom on July 24th.

There will be music, a photographer, and more just like in past years. Tara Stauffenburg didn’t want her son Barron and his fellow classmates to miss out on the magical night.

“They’ll technically be graduates already so they aren’t even going to be students but that doesn’t matter. They still deserve to have that experience of having a prom,” Stauffenburg said.

Tamaqua’s high school prom is going to be at Capriottis Catering in McAdoo.