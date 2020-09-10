Tamaqua Raiders band members react to district’s decision

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The disappointment is still sinking in for the Tamaqua Raiders Band members.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that band members and cheerleaders will not be allowed into games.

“We’ve been practicing for multiple hours a day, in the sun, out on the parking lot, now we can’t showcase what we’ve been doing,” said member Lily McNuti.

The band spent the summer practicing sets, while trying to figure out a way to play even with COVID restrictions.

“We had it all there. And we had the plan, it just, we just kind of fell short of it,” said Brady Miller, president of the band.

The 200 plus student band practiced outside, and in smaller groups to accommodate the 250 capacity restrictions by the state.

On Wednesday, the school district announced the band and cheerleaders can’t perform at games so family members of the football players can attend. The move is leaving seniors like Miller with a somber reality.

“It was kind of hard to hear that I wasn’t able to go and cheer on the football team for the last time,” said Miller.

The band considers itself one of the biggest supporters of the football team, working together to hype up the crowds during the games.

“The community doesn’t want to see the band and the football team torn apart either. This is the pride and joy of Tamaqua’s marching band. So you can’t have one without the other,” said Jadde McNutt, Tamaqua alumni.

There is a petition requesting that the band and cheerleading are brought back to the games. Band members are hoping that the 30 seniors get to take the field and perform at least once.

“Even though last year’s seniors, they got half of their year taken away, this is like their whole year because they are starting out with it so they don’t even get to say goodbye on the field,” said band member Destiny Denning.

The Tamaqua Area School District is taking suggestions for an alternative solution. They are expected to discuss them at their next board meeting on Tuesday.