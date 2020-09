TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Tamaqua Area School District will be able to cheer on the football team, but they most likely will be the only ones in the bleachers this fall.

According to a letter sent to parents in the district, cheerleaders and band members will not be allowed to attend home football games this fall in keeping with the 250-person limitation.

