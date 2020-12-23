Taking their case to court

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking the state to court. Several Pennsylvania restaurants and bars are taking their case to re-open to commonwealth court.

A group of restaurant owners took Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to court Wednesday wanting emergency relief from the governor’s order on December 10th that shut down indoor dining until January 4th.

The hearing began at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It was held virtually in front of Judge Andrew Crompton.

Petitioners argue the governor’s order lacked citations to any precise data, research, reports or other materials to substantiate the recitals therein.

One of the petitioners, Dave Magrogan, owns Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar in Moosic. Magrogan and the other petitioners told the court how their businesses have suffered since the governor banned indoor dining.

They describe dramatic drops in sales and massive layoffs. The first witness was William White, owner of The Works at Wyomissing in Berks County. White says he is now having to consider Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“Today it’s different for me. We could endure it before and we did and I think we’ve played our part but right now I think we’re at a breaking point,” White said.

Petitioners also expressed concern that the order could be extended past January 4th.

Karen Romano is representing the governor and Dr. Levine. Romano called a representative from the PA Department of Health to the stand.

