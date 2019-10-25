Taking on the Skook Grilled Cheese Challenge

(WBRE/WYOU) — An unbeatable challenge or just a light snack. That’s what the crowd gathered at the Wheel restaurant in downtown Pottsville wanted to find out.

World-famous competitive eater Randy Santel stopped by to take on the newly invented Skook Grilled Cheese Challenge. The challenge consists of eating a one-foot wide sandwich.

It’s made with homemade bread from Minersville Bakery, one pound of cheese, one pound of local Kowalonek’s kielbasa and 10 Mrs. T’s pierogies. But the challenge doesn’t stop there.

You also have to eat a bowl of Wheel’s tomato bisque soup, six homemade croutons, and wash it all down with a bottle of Yuengling Lager within a half-hour. Santel said taking on a challenge like this isn’t something you just decide to do.

“With that much food definitely just make sure your body is trained and ready to eat that much because you can’t just wake up one day and say hey I wanna go eat a five to six-pound grilled cheese,” Santel said.

The Skook Grilled Cheese Challenge proved to be no match for Santel as he devoured it in about 18 minutes. For more information on Santel’s competitive eating career, visit Foodchallenges.com.