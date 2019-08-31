Tackling Youth Homelessness

(WBRE/WYOU) — Housing and Urban Development recently gave $75 million in grants to help end youth homelessness nationwide.

The money will provide them with shelter as well as counseling and guidance in 23 communities across the country. HUD Secretary Ben Carson says it’s a critical investment in the future of America’s young people.

“The ultimate goal is not just to give them a shelter but to give them a trajectory in their lives so they can be self-sufficient,” Carson said.

“I think it is going to be helpful because this is a problem that really needs solutions now and I think this is a way to really get people working at that,” Steve Berg of the National Alliance to End Homelessness said.

Supporters acknowledge money alone won’t fix the problem, but it’s an important step for ending youth homelessness.