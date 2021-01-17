T-shirt fundraiser to help local bands and artists raises nearly $5,000

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A t-shirt fundraiser to support local bands and artists impacted by COVID-19 is taking off.

Podcast host Johnny Popko partnered with Axelrad Screen Printing in Wilkes-Barre early December. He envisioned raising funds to help support some regional bands facing financial struggles by using the artists logo or design and create t-shirts.

So far, in about six weeks, Popko says ‘The Popko Project’ has gained the community’s support.

“I want to be able to do good things and help the community move forward. Just be a part of the area that people say, ‘hey, he’s a great guy and he’s doing great things for the community,” Popko said.

So far, the project has raised nearly $5,000. All the proceeds from shirt sales go back to the bands and artists.

If you want to get involved, visit The Popko Project on Facebook or to purchase a shirt, visit axelradshop.com.