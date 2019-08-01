System to be standard feature in Hyundai vehicles by 2022

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hyundai is making its rear seat reminder system a standard feature on new vehicles by 2022.

The carmaker says its rear occupant alert door logic system will be standard on most of its new models. It will also make its optional ultrasonic rear occupant alert or a similar sensor-based system, available on more of its models.

Later this year, the Sonata will feature standard door logic rear occupant alert. The 2020 Santa Fe and Palisade are already equipped with the alert.

The car company says making these systems standard equipment will help prevent child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.