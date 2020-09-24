Swoyersville preparing for Halloween after new CDC recommendations

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released guidance for Halloween festivities amid the pandemic.

On the list of higher-risk activities for Halloween is traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. But one local mayor tells Eyewitness News he has no plans to cancel the tradition. Despite the new CDC recommendations, trick or treating will go on here in Swoyersville.

“Are we gonna cancel? Are we gonna cancel? They were tagging me in posts,” Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert said.

The CDC says trick-or-treating this year is “high risk” and should be avoided to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. And some families worry their municipality will pull the plug on the tradition.

But Concert made his stance clear with an announcement.

“As a community, I think that we can make it happen. If you’re afraid and you don’t want to do it, turn your light off,” Concert said.

Kids in the area tell us they were preparing for disappointment.

“I’m not getting my hopes up,” Leah Pryor of Wilkes-Barre said.

Trunk-or-treat events are also considered high-risk by the CDC. Many are already cancelled. And kids admit, safety is a big concern this year.

“I want to go trick-or-treating. I’m just not sure it’s 100 percent safe,” Pryor said.

“I think that whatever keeps people safe is what we should do because you don’t want people getting sick,” Addison Corchado of Plains said.

But Concert says COVID cases in Swoyersville are low and he doesn’t see a reason to cancel trick-or-treating

“I’m telling people to get creative–I mean I don’t care if you slingshot it to them you know what I mean, I think you could do it safely just take the precautions that are needed,” Concert said.

And local kids shared some innovative ideas to make it work.

“Even if your costume doesn’t have a mask, just wear one just to be safe,” Kat Buczynski of Plains said.

“Instead of going in large groups and walking around the neighborhoods, we should drive and go in smaller groups just so you don’t spread germs as easily,” Corchado said.

“Maybe we could do like they’re doing with birthday parties and have drive-bys for little kids,” Pryor said.

They also suggested passing out candy in goodie bags instead of having kids reach into a bowl. Mayor Concert says families in the area have been supportive of his decision so far.