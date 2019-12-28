Swoyersville police officer laid to rest

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shocking tragedy struck the Swoyersville community last week.

A young officer was killed in a car crash. His funeral service was held Saturday as the community came together to remember Officer Jones.

It was a solemn day in Kingston on Saturday. People and law enforcement from all over northeastern Pennsylvania came together to say goodbye to a local hero.

“On the day you were born, your hourglass begins to drain and you never know how long your hourglass will last. I believe that Officer Andrew Jones, his hourglass ran out too soon,” Swoyersville Mayor Christopher Concert said.

25-year-old Swoyersville police officer Andrew J. Jones’ life was cut short after being in a car accident. The accident happened on December 22nd in Mahoning Township while Jones was off duty. Wyoming Avenue Christian Church was filled with people remembering the man who was dedicated to his service.

“What didn’t he do in this community? What didn’t he do? I feel like he was a Marvel superhero. He’s like a policeman, fireman, he’s a first responder. He does it all,” said Jones’ cousin Billy Graefe.

Jones was also a part-time police officer in Exeter and the deputy chief of Wyoming Hose Co. Number 1. Jones was sworn in as a Swoyersville police officer in October. Concert says it’s a day he will never forget.

“He stood there and I could see the look in his eyes and that biggest grin. That told me that this man was fulfilling a life-long dream and he was doing it to serve and protect for the right reasons,” Concert said.

Concert says he spoke with Jones on the day before he died.

“He thanked me for this opportunity. He said it was something he always dreamed of. Serving a small town where he would make a difference in people’s lives and a difference in our lives is what he did make,” Concert said.

The northbound lane of Wyoming Avenue was closed for four hours during the procession and funeral, allowing his loved ones to say farewell to a beloved officer gone too soon.

Officer Jones was laid to rest in the Wyoming Cemetery.