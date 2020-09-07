Swimmers make most of last day of swimming at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Beltzville State Park in Lehighton has been crowded all summer, reaching capacity nearly every weekend.

Labor Day was no different, with hundreds of families enjoying the last day of swimming at the lake. Labor Day was the last day of swimming on the lake at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County.

“I love swimming! I love it,” Aaron Vasquez Lopez said.

It’s a popular destination for families in the summertime.

“It has grass so they can play either ball or whatever they want and then go in the water,” Maria Lopez said.

“There’s no big waves,” Mia McGonigal said.

“And no crabs and it’s warm,” James Vasquez said.

And this year, it’s been a hot spot. Park Manager Alma Holmes says additional rangers from other parks and traffic control came out to help with the Labor Day crowd.

“In conjunction with all the COVID issues we’ve had this summer with everybody coming out to the parks that this has been one of the busier Labor Day weekends,” Holmes said.

They reached capacity and stopped letting people in at 2 p.m.

“We tried to get in here earlier but it was impossible,” Marek Chilinski of Kunkletown said.

People tell Eyewitness News they had to get on the road at 8 Monday morning in order to get a full day on the lake. Rangers started closing down the beach at 6:30 p.m. Chilinski says he’s concerned with the crowding. He’s been coming to the park for 10 years with his son who has special needs.

But the crowds keep them from coming on weekends.

“He loves to come here he loves to swim but obviously we have a hard time to get here,” Chilinski said.

Lopez and Molly McGonigal told their kids to be more aware of their surroundings because of the crowd.

“They have to be away. Even though they’re in the water they have to be away from people,” Lopez said.

But it didn’t stop them from enjoying their last day of summer.

“It was crowded but at the same time it was calm, everybody was nice,” Lopez said.

“Everybody just does the same thing, gets along and it’s really peaceful,” McGonigal said.

The lake will remain open for boating and fishing.The park closes for capacity once the parking lots are full.