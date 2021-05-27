Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Co. Fair kicks off in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people showed their support to a local fire department by attending their annual fair in Sweet Valley Thursday evening.

Good times abound as the Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company’s fair kicks off in Luzerne County. This fair in Ross Township isn’t just the local kickoff to a busy holiday weekend, it’s the fire company’s largest annual fundraiser of the year.

“There’s so many different things that we can do that we didn’t get to do last year,” Jasmine Simon of Sweet Valley

Sweet Valley assistant fire chief John Oley says it’s great to see people come out, as the festivities were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to have the fair back. The people, as you can see, the people are thrilled to have it back. People want normalcy,” Oley said.







Volunteers say this event brings in much-needed cash to continue operations. Bob Folmar has been coming to the fair for years and was impressed with the large turnout on opening night.

“A lot of people come out for it. It’s one of the first events of the season. And even with Memorial Day weekend, there are a lot of people in town,” Folmar said.

Stacie Prest is thrilled to be able to spend time with her family at the fair while supporting our first responders who keep our communities safe.

“We’ve lived next door to the fairgrounds for the past 15 years and this is, I mean every year, this is part of our kickoff to summer,” Prest said.

The fair continues over the holiday weekend. For a list of times and special events, visit the fire company on Facebook.